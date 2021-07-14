Inspiring Bangladesh to host youth festival on World Youth Skills Day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 01:47 pm

Related News

Inspiring Bangladesh to host youth festival on World Youth Skills Day

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 01:47 pm
Inspiring Bangladesh to host youth festival on World Youth Skills Day

Inspiring Bangladesh is going to organize a virtual youth skills development festival to mark the World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) 2021.

The festival called "Bangladesh Youth Skills Festival 2021", set to take place on 15-16 July, will host seven panel discussions. 

This event will be organized in Collaboration with ICT Division, LICT Project, Durbar & North South University, while Youth Hub, JCI Dhaka West, YDA, BPWS, Bangladesh Positive Foundation, Big Ventures, Freepreneur & news360bd.com will be there as co-organizers. 

Panel discussions will be moderated by Imran Fahad, Sumaiya Zaman, Pavel Sarwar, Md Altamis Nabil, Swadhin Khan Mohammad Nakib, Jamil Ahmed & Md Robiul Islam Robi.

Md Zahid Ahsan Russel MP, state minister for the Ministry of Youth & Sports, will be present at the event as Chief Guest.

Among others, University Grant Commission (UGC) member Professor Dr Sazzad Hossain, Ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh HE ITO Naoki, North South University's Board of Trustees Chairman Azim Uddin Ahmed, North South University Vice Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Arshadul Hasan, Halima Group Chairman Abul Kalam Hasan Tagar, and Inspiring Bangladesh Ltd Founder & CEO of Imran Fahad will be present at the occasion.

Bangladesh Youth Skills Fest 2021, scheduled to be inaugurated at 6pm on 15 July, will be broadcasted live from Inspiring Bangladesh & fest's other partners Facebook page.

To register  download the app from https://cutt.ly/6lpfklk or visit: https://inspiringbangladesh.com/

Inspiring Bangladesh / Bangladesh Youth Skills Festival 2021 / World Youth Skills Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

21h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident