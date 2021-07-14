Inspiring Bangladesh to host youth festival on World Youth Skills Day

Inspiring Bangladesh is going to organize a virtual youth skills development festival to mark the World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) 2021.

The festival called "Bangladesh Youth Skills Festival 2021", set to take place on 15-16 July, will host seven panel discussions.

This event will be organized in Collaboration with ICT Division, LICT Project, Durbar & North South University, while Youth Hub, JCI Dhaka West, YDA, BPWS, Bangladesh Positive Foundation, Big Ventures, Freepreneur & news360bd.com will be there as co-organizers.

Panel discussions will be moderated by Imran Fahad, Sumaiya Zaman, Pavel Sarwar, Md Altamis Nabil, Swadhin Khan Mohammad Nakib, Jamil Ahmed & Md Robiul Islam Robi.

Md Zahid Ahsan Russel MP, state minister for the Ministry of Youth & Sports, will be present at the event as Chief Guest.

Among others, University Grant Commission (UGC) member Professor Dr Sazzad Hossain, Ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh HE ITO Naoki, North South University's Board of Trustees Chairman Azim Uddin Ahmed, North South University Vice Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Arshadul Hasan, Halima Group Chairman Abul Kalam Hasan Tagar, and Inspiring Bangladesh Ltd Founder & CEO of Imran Fahad will be present at the occasion.

Bangladesh Youth Skills Fest 2021, scheduled to be inaugurated at 6pm on 15 July, will be broadcasted live from Inspiring Bangladesh & fest's other partners Facebook page.

To register download the app from https://cutt.ly/6lpfklk or visit: https://inspiringbangladesh.com/