UNDP, GP launch masterclass over youth skills

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Grameenphone Ltd collaborated to mark the World Youth Skills Day by organising a virtual event titled "Get Future Ready: Need for Skills" on Thursday to raise nationwide awareness and take action to support the nation's need for upskilling youth.

Under this programme, multiple online dialogues with youth and policymakers were organised to bridge the gap, focusing on the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills and find a lasting solution to transform the country's massive youth population into a future-ready youth dividend, said a press release.

Attending the "Get Future Ready: Need for Skills" webinar as the chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Relevant skills are necessary for today's young generation to help the nation in fighting the pandemic."

He urged all the relevant authorities to spearhead the learning curve for the youth, embedding cutting edge skills in the process. The Minister also mentioned that the government is committed to the vision of transforming the country, collaborating with all.

Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone Ltd, presented the keynote paper on "Get Future Ready", which highlighted the skills required for a resilient youth in the era of COVID 19 and beyond.

He also shared how young people have been living through the health and socio-economic crisis brought by the pandemic.

Azman said, "We are committed to unleashing the potential of our nation by ensuring a youth-first approach, enabling them to develop relevant competencies and expertise to become future leaders.

Upskilling youth and accelerating the ongoing technological revolution will help us tackle challenges in a post COVID19 era, sustain growth momentum as LDC graduate and realize our country's Vision 2041."

Grameenphone CEO also announced a series of Masterclass together with UNDP for empowering youth with soft skills.

Dulal Krishna Saha, Executive Chairman, NSDA (Secretary), Prime Minister's Office, said "On one hand, the modern manufacturing service sector is experiencing an acute shortage of skilled workers; on the other hand, there is high unemployment and joblessness rate among young educated people."

"There is a gap because training is not need-based and market-driven, the curriculum is not competency-based, and no connectivity between educational institutes and the industry. We need to address these, and we need demand-driven skill training.", Saha said.



Among others, Md Mashiur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, National University, Rasheda K Choudhury, Executive Director, CAMPE, Lotte Kejser, Chief Technical Adviser, ILO Bangladesh, also spoke during the discussion.