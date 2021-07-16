UNDP, GP launch masterclass over youth skills

Corporates

TBS Report
16 July, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 08:41 pm

Related News

UNDP, GP launch masterclass over youth skills

Under this programme, multiple online dialogues with youth and policymakers were organised to bridge the gap

TBS Report
16 July, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 08:41 pm
UNDP, GP launch masterclass over youth skills

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Grameenphone Ltd collaborated to mark the World Youth Skills Day by organising a virtual event titled "Get Future Ready: Need for Skills" on Thursday to raise nationwide awareness and take action to support the nation's need for upskilling youth.

Under this programme, multiple online dialogues with youth and policymakers were organised to bridge the gap, focusing on the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills and find a lasting solution to transform the country's massive youth population into a future-ready youth dividend, said a press release. 

Attending the "Get Future Ready: Need for Skills" webinar as the chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Relevant skills are necessary for today's young generation to help the nation in fighting the pandemic." 

He urged all the relevant authorities to spearhead the learning curve for the youth, embedding cutting edge skills in the process. The Minister also mentioned that the government is committed to the vision of transforming the country, collaborating with all.

Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone Ltd, presented the keynote paper on "Get Future Ready", which highlighted the skills required for a resilient youth in the era of COVID 19 and beyond. 

He also shared how young people have been living through the health and socio-economic crisis brought by the pandemic. 
Azman said, "We are committed to unleashing the potential of our nation by ensuring a youth-first approach, enabling them to develop relevant competencies and expertise to become future leaders. 

Upskilling youth and accelerating the ongoing technological revolution will help us tackle challenges in a post COVID19 era, sustain growth momentum as LDC graduate and realize our country's Vision 2041." 

Grameenphone CEO also announced a series of Masterclass together with UNDP for empowering youth with soft skills. 

Dulal Krishna Saha, Executive Chairman, NSDA (Secretary), Prime Minister's Office, said "On one hand, the modern manufacturing service sector is experiencing an acute shortage of skilled workers; on the other hand, there is high unemployment and joblessness rate among young educated people." 

"There is a gap because training is not need-based and market-driven, the curriculum is not competency-based, and no connectivity between educational institutes and the industry. We need to address these, and we need demand-driven skill training.", Saha said.    
 
Among others, Md Mashiur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, National University, Rasheda K Choudhury, Executive Director, CAMPE, Lotte Kejser, Chief Technical Adviser, ILO Bangladesh, also spoke during the discussion. 

Economy

UNDP / GP / masterclass over youth skills / World Youth Skills Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

5h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder