Railway minister inaugurates Padma Bridge rail track installation

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan today inaugurated the installation works of the rail track on the lower deck of Padma Bridge at the Zajira end.

"The landmark railway project is progressing at a fast pace," the minister said while briefing media after the inauguration on Saturday.

The project to establish direct rail communication between Dhaka and the south-western regions of the country is being implemented in three parts - Dhaka-Mawa, Mawa-Bhanga, and Bhanga-Jashore.

The train service from Dhaka to Jashore via Bhanga junction is expected to begin in June 2024 after the completion of the entire project.

"The overall progress of the Padma Bridge Rail Link project is at 70%," Nurul Islam Sujan said quoting the consultant group of the project.

The progress of Dhaka-Mawa and Mawa- Bhanga parts stands at 66% and 85% respectively. On the other hand, the progress of the Bhanga-Jashore part is currently at 52%, he added.

Earlier, the minister inspected the progress of the Padma Bridge rail line construction at the Mawa end of the bridge. At the time, officials of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project accompanied the minister.

On 25 June, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge and the bridge has been open for the public since then.