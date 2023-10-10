Padma Bridge rail link landmark project under China's BRI: Ambassador Yao

Padma Bridge rail link landmark project under China's BRI: Ambassador Yao

"China stands ready to keep providing financing support to the mega projects agreed upon by both sides," said the Ambassador.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Tuesday said Padma Bridge Rail Link is a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative, and also the largest infrastructure project in Bangladesh using Chinese preferential loans.

As one of the most important infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, he said it is estimated to directly benefit 80 million people and boost economic growth by 1.5%.

The ambassador attended the inaugural ceremony of the Dhaka-Bhanga Section of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan and Chief of Army General S.M Shafiuddin Ahmed attended the ceremony.

On 23 August, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met in South Africa, and injected powerful impetus into China-Bangladesh relations, said Ambassador Yao.

The two leaders spoke highly of the traditional friendship and excellent relations based on mutual respect and support of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity as well as non-interference in each other's internal affairs, he said.

"China stands ready to keep providing financing support to the mega projects agreed upon by both sides, and is encouraging more Chinese enterprises to invest in Bangladesh, build more industrial zones so as to help Bangladesh realize its "Vision 2041" strategy and "Sonar Bangla" dream," said the Ambassador.

Padma Bridge Rail Link Project

