Bhanga-Jashore railway construction to be completed by June 2024: Railways minister

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Friday expressed hope that the construction of the rail route and stations from Bhanga to Jashore would be completed by June next year.

He made this optimism after visiting the newly constructed railway from Bhanga in Faridpur to Lohagara, Narail.

The minister was talking to reporters at Lohagara Railway Station.

He also visited Bhanga, Muksudpur and Lohagara railway stations and exchanged pleasantries with passengers of Sundarban Express Train while traveling to Bhanga from Dhaka.

He said the people know what development the government has made in the country and the people are with the prime minister.

Project Director of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Md Afzal Hossain and Director General of Bangladesh Railways Md Quamrul Ahsan, among others, were present, said a PID handout.