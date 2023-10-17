Next polls will be held following constitution: Sujon

Bangladesh

BSS
17 October, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 09:26 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The upcoming parliament election will be held in line with the constitution of the country, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon said today.

"If BNP comes to election, it will be very good. BNP has the right to boycott election. But they have no right to create obstacles to the way of conducting polls smoothly," he said while addressing a preparation meeting for Durga Puja at upazila parishad conference room at Debiganj upazila in Panchagarh.

"If BNP creates anarchy in the country, Awami League will teach them a good lesson," he added.

Mentioning that the government wants to ensure people's participation in polls, the minister sought votes for boat, the electoral symbol of ruling Awami League, in the upcoming general election.

The minister assured the people of Hindu Community that Durga Puja will be held in a peaceful atmosphere across the country.

"If anybody tries to create anarchy, stern actions will be taken against them," he added.

The minister distributed 58 tonnes of rice among 116 temples and Tk 2000 for each temple so that people of Hindu community can celebrate the puja smoothly.

Upazila Nirbahi officer Debiganj Md Sariful Alam Presided over the function, addressed, among others, by Upazila chairman Abdul Malek Chistee, Municipality Mayor Abu Bakkar Siddik, upazila Awami League President and General secretary Gias Uddin Chowdhury and Hasnat Zaman Chowdhury.

