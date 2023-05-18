Month-long delay in project increases costs by 0.95%: BIDS

Infrastructure

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

Month-long delay in project increases costs by 0.95%: BIDS

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 06:12 pm
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

A one-month delay in implementing a project leads to 0.95 percentage point increase in costs on average, revealed a study by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS). 

For instance, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) implemented only 13.61% of all development projects within the stipulated time and costs in the last ten years, said the study.

Jayed Bin Satter, research associate of the BIDS, placed highlights of the research at a session on the second day of the BIDS Research Almanac on Thursday.

Presenting the paper titled "Time and Cost Overrun in Development Projects: Evidence from Audit Reports of Roads Projects", Jayed said the tenure of about 80% of projects implemented by the RHD from the fiscal year 2012-2013 to 2021-2022 has been increased.

The cost of about 56% of the projects has been increased at the same time, he added. 

The BIDS research associate also identified problems in land acquisition as a major reason behind the delay in project implementation.

He said the government placed the highest priority on the Transportation and Communication sector in the last decade and its allocation increased to 28.7% of the total ADP in the current fiscal year from 23.3% of the ADP in the FY 2013-2014.

Development projects in Bangladesh have a tendency to go through multiple phases of revision resulting in escalation of time and costs, he added.

"Such has delayed benefits and caused welfare loss increasing suffering of private investment.

"In case of projects financed through borrowing, longer implementation periods have high rates of interest and add to longer repayment schedules," he said adding, "Too much delay can make projects irrelevant." 

Dr Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian, member of the Physical Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission, said that the land acquisition is not the single reason for the delay in project implementation.

The importance given by the organisation concerned during project preparation and approval is neglected during the implementation phase, he added.

He also said financing constraints are a major delay in project implementation and the costs are twice as high as the allocation in the Medium Term Budget Framework Book (MTBF).

Top News

BIDS / project

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

4h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

4h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

7h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

3h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

2h | TBS Stories
Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

4h | TBS Stories
Incentives are needed to promote cashless transactions

Incentives are needed to promote cashless transactions

1h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May