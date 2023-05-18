Month-long delay in project increases costs by 0.95%: BIDS

A one-month delay in implementing a project leads to 0.95 percentage point increase in costs on average, revealed a study by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

For instance, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) implemented only 13.61% of all development projects within the stipulated time and costs in the last ten years, said the study.

Jayed Bin Satter, research associate of the BIDS, placed highlights of the research at a session on the second day of the BIDS Research Almanac on Thursday.

Presenting the paper titled "Time and Cost Overrun in Development Projects: Evidence from Audit Reports of Roads Projects", Jayed said the tenure of about 80% of projects implemented by the RHD from the fiscal year 2012-2013 to 2021-2022 has been increased.

The cost of about 56% of the projects has been increased at the same time, he added.

The BIDS research associate also identified problems in land acquisition as a major reason behind the delay in project implementation.

He said the government placed the highest priority on the Transportation and Communication sector in the last decade and its allocation increased to 28.7% of the total ADP in the current fiscal year from 23.3% of the ADP in the FY 2013-2014.

Development projects in Bangladesh have a tendency to go through multiple phases of revision resulting in escalation of time and costs, he added.

"Such has delayed benefits and caused welfare loss increasing suffering of private investment.

"In case of projects financed through borrowing, longer implementation periods have high rates of interest and add to longer repayment schedules," he said adding, "Too much delay can make projects irrelevant."

Dr Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian, member of the Physical Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission, said that the land acquisition is not the single reason for the delay in project implementation.

The importance given by the organisation concerned during project preparation and approval is neglected during the implementation phase, he added.

He also said financing constraints are a major delay in project implementation and the costs are twice as high as the allocation in the Medium Term Budget Framework Book (MTBF).