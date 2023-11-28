ADB inks $1b agreement with Bangladesh to strengthen 5 projects

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Bangladesh inked agreements today to provide $1 billion in loans to Bangladesh to strengthen five projects and initiatives in various sectors.

The projects are the Smart Metering Energy Efficiency Improvement Project, the Vaccines, Therapeutics, and Diagnostics Manufacturing and Regulatory Strengthening Project, the Chattogram Hill Tracts Inclusive and Resilient Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Project, the Improving Computer and Software Engineering Tertiary Education Project and the Third tranche of the Second South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Dhaka-Northwest Corridor Road Project.

The agreements were signed by Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Edimon Ginting, country director, ADB, signed the loan agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB at a ceremony at the ERD in Dhaka today.

To improve computer science, software engineering, and information technology (IT) programmes in three universities, the ADB will provide a $100 million loan.

A $90 million loan agreement has also been made to develop infrastructure and systems that will provide clean drinking water and sanitation services in Bandarban, Lama, and Rangamati towns in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) region in Bangladesh.

The ADB will also provide $336.5 million to establish domestic vaccine, therapeutics, and diagnostics manufacturing capacity and strengthen the national regulator to ensure vaccine supply security in Bangladesh.

There will further be a $200 million to help Bangladesh enhance energy efficiency through smart metering as well as support its transition to clean energy solutions and a $300 million loan agreement to help upgrade the Dhaka - Northwest international trade corridor in Bangladesh.

Speaking about the project, Country Director Edimon Ginting said, "This project will help accelerate fourth industrial revolution technology adoption, realise the vision of Digital Bangladesh, and enable the country to reap the demographic dividend by creating digitally qualified young human resources and entrepreneurs.

"This new initiative builds on ADB's ongoing skills development support through industry partnerships to increase competitiveness and foster innovation."

The Improving Computer and Software Engineering Tertiary Education Project will upgrade the computer science and engineering, software engineering, and information technology degree programmes of the leading public universities in Bangladesh which are Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and the University of Dhaka, as well as Jashore University of Science and Technology.

These programmes will adopt blended learning techniques and integrate the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and internet of things. These programmes will seek international accreditation to ensure that students get updated curricula that adhere to international standards.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Edimon Ginting said, "We are pleased to support the government in pursuing inclusive and climate-resilient development by providing clean drinking water and sanitation services and improving solid waste management in the lagging Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) region."

"The improved services will reduce the risks of water-borne diseases, enhance health and economic opportunities, and benefit women who spend considerable productive time daily collecting water and managing wastes."

The Chattogram Hill Tracts Inclusive and Resilient Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Project will develop water treatment plants with a total capacity of 44 million litres per day in Bandarban, Lama, and Rangamati pourashavas (towns), as well as 24 kilometres of transmission line and 340 kilometres of new water distribution network to connect to households.

In Bandarban and Lama, the project will also modernise sanitation and solid waste management systems through rehabilitated public toilets and the provision of vehicles to safely de-sludge fecal sludge and collect solid waste integrated with a geographic information system, and household waste bins with radio frequency identification (RFID) tags to track waste collection.

The project will also develop two integrated waste management facilities to treat and manage fecal sludge and solid waste.

Under this project, a vaccine, therapeutic, and diagnostics manufacturing facility and warehousing unit in Essential Drugs Company Limited's (EDCL) existing location at Gopalganj will be constructed, with a capacity to manufacture 58 million vials of vaccines per year.

An in-house research and development centre will be established to support the production of diagnostic kits and packaging of biosimilar therapeutics.

It will also support the manufacture of at least two full-cycle vaccines by developing a seed bank, master cell bank, and working cell bank, in addition to at least five fill-and-finish vaccines.

"Bangladesh has attained remarkable success in implementing its vaccination programmes supported by subsidised vaccines supplied through the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization [GAVI]. As Bangladesh graduates from the Least Developed Country [LDC] status, the supply of vaccine from GAVI will gradually be phased out," said Edimon Ginting.

"This project will help create a vibrant ecosystem for vaccine production in the country, ensuring sustainable supply in the medium-term, and at the same time, building Bangladesh's capacity to manage future pandemics better," Ginting added.

The Smart Metering Energy Efficiency Improvement Project will support the government's efforts to reduce losses by installing 650,000 smart prepaid gas metres (SPGMs) for residential customers, primarily in South Dhaka and Narayanganj. Installing SPGMs is one of the climate mitigation measures specified in Bangladesh's nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement.

The project is expected to reduce around 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

"This project will help save gas; prevent gas wastage; build customers' awareness of the safe and efficient use of gas; and improve the financial performance of the gas distribution company by improving revenue streams and reducing billing, collection, and monitoring costs," said Edimon Ginting.

"This project will also contribute to meeting Bangladesh's climate mitigation targets for the gas distribution sub-sector as set out in the updated 2021 nationally determined contributions," Ginting added.

This assistance forms the third tranche of $1.2 billion multitranche ADB loans for the Second South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Dhaka-Northwest Corridor Road Project.

"This project supports Bangladesh's commitment to modernise the road transport system and improve subregional connectivity and trade," said Country Director Edimon Ginting. "It will help reduce vehicle operating cost, travel time, vehicle emissions, accidents, and congestion along the Dhaka-Northwest road corridor." "The project will also help accelerate economic development of the area along the corridor and facilitate subregional trade with Bhutan, Nepal, and India," Ginting added.

The project will contribute to achieving Bangladesh's goal of an efficient and modern transport system by four-laning the 190-km section from Elenga through Hatikumrul to Rangpur. It will improve road safety and adopt gender-responsive features by including footbridges, footpaths, and two dedicated lanes for slow-moving traffic to make women's travel safer as studies show that women particularly use the route on foot or slow-moving vehicles such as rickshaws. Road operation and management in the Roads and Highway Department will also be strengthened. Climate-resilient design features will be adopted for constructing the road.