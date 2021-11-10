Greater CTG will be brought under road network: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the greater Chattogram will be brought under road network in phases.

He disclosed the information while inaugurating six roads of greater Chattogram through videoconferencing from Dhaka.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said once all the ongoing projects of greater Chattogram are implemented, its scenario and the country's economy will be changed.

The country's growth and progress taking place centering Chattogram-based trade and business and tourism will also be accelerated, he added.

The road transport minister said preparatory works begin to widen the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive Road aiming to take the Cox's Bazar's tourism ahead.

Mentioning that feasibility study also continues there to construct another marine drive from Jouarganj to Cox's Bazar, he said the construction of four-lane-road from Cox's Bazar to Laboni Point is now at final stage.

Construction works of the country's four mega projects will be completed next year, Quader said, adding that carpeting on the Padma Bridge began today.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel is being constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River, while about 74% work of the tunnel has already been completed, he said.

He said the government has a plan to upgrade all national highways into four lanes, including two lanes for the movement of slow-moving vehicles, in phases.

Alongside the development of national highways, the government has now put emphasis on development of roads at district level, the AL general secretary said.

Noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's development efforts are public-oriented, he said a revolutionary change will be brought in the country's communication system by 2022.

Quader said as a political tactic, those become failure in elections and movement are blindly criticising the government.

On the other hand, he said, the Awami League and its president Sheikh Hasina have taken the development as a tool of changing the fortune of the country's people.

About the union parishad elections, Quader said the list of the AL's rebel candidates is being prepared and organisational action will be taken against them in time.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam, among others, joined the meeting.