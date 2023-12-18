Ctg's vessel owners launching new shipping cell Tuesday

The Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chittagong is set to launch a new shipping cell on Tuesday to transport goods to and from the port city to other parts of Bangladesh.

The launch of the new cell comes amid a dispute between the Association and the Water Transport Cell, which is currently responsible for managing the transportation of goods by lighter vessels in Bangladesh.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hassan Mahmud is scheduled to attend as chief guest the inauguration of the new cell.

The Water Transport Cell is composed of three organisations: the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association, Coastal Ship Owners Association of Bangladesh, and the Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chittagong.

At present there are 1,300 vessels under the control of the Water Transport Cell. But in all, about 2,500 lighter ships transport goods from Chittagong Port's anchorage to 34 routes in the country.

A source said the Water Transport Cell is breaking up due to a conflict between the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association, which now controls the cell, and the Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chittagong leaders.

The Inland Vessel Owners Association has accused the Water Transport Cell of failing to coordinate with stakeholders and of charging excessive fees for its services. It also argues that the Water Transport Cell is not a government-regulated entity and therefore has no authority to regulate non-members.

There are about 300 lighter vessels under the Inland Vessel Owner's Association of Chittagong, said the organisation. Another 400 lighter vessels owned by various industrial plant owners are also poised to join with their new cell, it said.

Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chittagong President Haji Shafiq Ahmad told The Business Standard, "We have concerns regarding the serial issuance by the Water Transport Cell. We will make a decision on how to manage the operation of around 300 vessels under our ownership."

Its general secretary Azizur Rahman said importers and ship owners are fed up with the activities of the Cell. "So we had to decide to form a new cell. Gradually more ship owners will join us."

Water Transport Cell Convenor Mohammad Nurul Haque said, "Tk603 crore in dues are stuck with some agents. It is unfortunate that they are going to form a new cell without clearing the dues."