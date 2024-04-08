Ctg port, customs to operate during Eid holidays

Chattogram port and customs will continue to operate during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to ensure the smooth supply chain – including import and export activities.

At the same time, related stakeholder organisations, such as private depots, will also remain operational during the 10-14 April holidays.

The institutions have already issued instructions to deploy manpower across their various departments.

On 3 April, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) issued an instruction asking Chattogram Port, Pangaon Inland Container Terminal (ICT), and Dhaka Kamalapur Inland Container Depot (ICD) to remain operational throughout the Eid holidays.

It also asked the related institutions to deploy manpower at booths of Janata Bank, One Bank, and other banks within the port premises. Additionally, the port authority has requested the relevant branches of Sonali Bank and all private depots to maintain operations at Chattogram Custom House.

CPA Secretary Md Omar Farooq said, "We have made all necessary preparations to ensure port operations continue smoothly during Eid. A communication has been sent to all stakeholders regarding this matter. On the day of Eid, delivery activities will be temporarily suspended but will resume in the afternoon."

"Product deliveries can be collected in the afternoon on Eid day. Furthermore, the movement of goods via ships will proceed as usual," he added.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Customs has also issued instructions for continuing activities. The Additional Commissioner of Chittagong Custom House, Mohammad Ruhul Amin, has directed the relevant customs units to ensure the continuation of export activities in Chattogram EPZ.

Ruhul Amin Shikder, secretary general of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association, said private container depots have been operational during Eid holidays for the past decade.

However, there is typically a significant drop in container deliveries before and after Eid, resulting in backlogs at ports and depots. This occurrence is observed every year, he added.