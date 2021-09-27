Contract signed for Bogura-Sirajganj Dual Gauge rail

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 10:10 pm

Representational image
Representational image

An agreement between the Bangladesh Railway and Indian consultant (JV of RITES Ltd and Aarvee Associates) was signed on Monday for Dual Gauge Railway Line from Bogura to Sirajganj.

The project involves the construction of a dual gauge mainline and loop lines, stations, platforms, bridges, administrative facilities, installation of lighting, overhead sign structures, and the laying of track from Bogura to Sirajganj.

Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Minister of Railways, Bangladesh and Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective parties.

The new direct rail link from Bogura to Shahid M Mansur Ali Station in Sirajganj will be developed under a Government of India Line of Credit to further modernise Bangladesh's railway infrastructure and enhance railway connectivity within Bangladesh.

The funds will be disbursed through the Exim Bank of India.

The scope of consultancy services includes updating the project feasibility study, detailed engineering design and drawings of all infrastructure including bridges, embankments, railway track, stations, signalling and all other facilities, route alignment, mathematical modelling, tendering services and construction supervision services.

When completed, this project would establish a shorter Dual Gauge Link between the Western and Northern parts of Bangladesh and the Eastern and Southern parts of the country, via the capital city, Dhaka. 

This new railway route will reduce the rail distance by about 112 kilometres, thus saving travel time of about three hours from Dhaka to the northern districts. 

It will also facilitate seamless operations of broad gauge and meter gauge trains and provide fast and high-quality services to passengers.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Railway, the Bangladesh Railway, the High Commission of India in Dhaka, Exim Bank of India's Dhaka Representative Office, RITES Ltd and Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants Ltd were also present on the occasion.

