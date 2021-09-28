India signs contract to develop railway link in Bangladesh

Infrastructure

TBS Report
28 September, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2021, 10:06 am

Related News

Photo: @ihcdhaka/Twitter
Photo: @ihcdhaka/Twitter

The government of India signed an agreement to develop a new railway link in Bangladesh that will connect Bogura city to Sirajganj. 

The contract between Bangladesh Railway and Indian consultant JV of RITES Ltd & Aarvee Associates was signed in presence of Bangladesh Minister of Railways Md Nurul Islam Sujan and Indian Ambassador to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami, ANI reported.

"The new railway route will establish a shorter 'Dual Gauge Link' between Bangladesh's Western and Northern parts as well as Eastern and Southern parts via Dhaka," Indian High Commission to Bangladesh confirmed over a tweet.

"This will reduce rail distance by over 100km & save travel time from Dhaka to Bangladesh's northern districts by around 3 hours."

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh also tweeted, "A significant step towards modernizing Bangladesh's railway infrastructure & enhancing railway connectivity within Bangladesh! A new direct Rail Link from Bogura to Shahid M Mansur Ali Station, Sirajganj to be developed under Government of India Line of Credit." 

The signing ceremony was chaired by the Secretary to the Railway Ministry Md Selim Reza.

