Bayezid-Faujdarhat Link Road: Expert committee recommendation on cutting hills

Infrastructure

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 10:52 pm

Related News

Bayezid-Faujdarhat Link Road: Expert committee recommendation on cutting hills

Md Ashraf Uddin, Chattogram divisional commissioner and head of The Hill Management Committee of Chattogram, made the recommendation at the 23rd meeting of the committee on Sunday

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 10:52 pm
File photo. Several parts of the bridge built on the Faujdarhat-Bayezid link road have collapsed due to heavy rain and landslides. The photo was taken on Thursday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
File photo. Several parts of the bridge built on the Faujdarhat-Bayezid link road have collapsed due to heavy rain and landslides. The photo was taken on Thursday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Hill Management Committee of Chattogram has recommended forming an expert committee to again cut fifteen hills, through which the Bayezid-Faujdarhat Link Road was built, to make the road risk free.

Md Ashraf Uddin, Chattogram divisional commissioner and head of the committee, made the recommendation at the 23rd meeting of the committee on Sunday.

Confirming the matter, Md Ashraf Uddin told the Business Standard, "The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has cut the hills at a 90-degree angle on both sides of the six-kilometre -long road during construction of the road. It has caused the risk of landslides at any time. We will form an expert committee on this issue. The committee will decide on cutting the hills again to make the road risk free."

The Bayezid-bound section of the Link Road was unofficially opened for freight traffic in January last year. 

After landslides that occurred several times last monsoon on that portion of the road, the CDA, which has built the link road, closed the road. 

However, Md Ashraf said they had spoken to the environment, forest and climate change ministry about this. 

The ministry had agreed on taking measures to ensure that people did not die in accidents or landslides, he added.

On 6 February 2020, the minister of environment, forest and climate change, the director-general of the Department of Environment (DoE) and other officials of the district administration visited the site of the link road from Bayezid Bostami area of Chattogram city to Faujdarhat in Sitakunda.

At that time, the Monitoring and Enforcement Department of the DoE had found that 69,219.620 cubic feet more areas of the hills, which were not approved for cutting, had been cut.

Besides, the hills were cut at a 90-degree angle without following the instructions of the Hill Cutting Management Plan.  

That was why the CDA was fined more than Tk10.38 crore after a hearing at the head office of the environment department on 29 January last year.

In June 2016, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Link Road project at a cost of Tk172.49 crore. 

Initially, it was supposed to be a two-lane road. But, in October 2016, it was decided to upgrade the road to four-lane. This increases the cost by about Tk150 crore.

Top News

Faujdarhat-Baizid Bostami link road / Chattogram Divisional Commissioner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

11h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

13h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

14h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

11h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

11h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

1d | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy