Chattogram divisional commissioner urges newly-elected people’s representatives to fulfil responsibilities

The oath taken by the people's representatives is not just words, it is a promise to fulfil one's responsibilities, said Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md Kamrul Hasan.

"Those who have been sworn in today, including the mayor, are part of the government now, even though they were political activists a moment ago," said Md Kamrul Hasan at the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected people's representatives of various municipalities and upazilas of Chattogram division on Wednesday.

"If you perform your duty for everyone, you will certainly be able to become a true representative of the people. We are with you. Use the power that the government has given you. We hope that with the initiative of the newcomers and the experience of the old, the local government institutions will become real service organisations for the people," said the Chattogram divisional commissioner while speaking as the chief guest at the oath ceremony at the Chattogram Circuit House.

A total of 33 people's representatives including newly-elected Nangalkot Municipality Mayor Abdul Malek, Boalkhali Municipality Mayor Zahurul Islam, Shahrashti Upazila Chairman Nasrin Jahan Chowdhury Shefali were sworn in by the Chattogram divisional commissioner.

Nangalkot Municipality Mayor Md Abdul Malek said, "We do politics according to Bangabandhu's ideology. I am serving the people in line with that ideology. While performing my duties in the first phase, I upgraded Nangalkot Municipality from third class to first class. We have completed 100% electrification in nine wards of the municipality, construction of paved roads, drains, pool-culverts, public toilets and widening of market roads. "

"I have been elected mayor for the second time under the aegis of the finance minister. This time I will develop the municipality with a specific plan. In this case, political identity will not be provisioned in any way," said Abdul Malek.

Boalkhali Municipality Mayor Zahurul Islam said, "Boalkhali is the nearest municipality to Chattogram city. But there has been no infrastructure development in this municipality. People who visit this area for the first time, think this area is isolated from Bangladesh like an island. "

Moslem Uddin, member of parliament from the Chattogram-6 constituency and president of Chattogram South District Awami League, Additional Divisional Commissioner (Development) and Joint Secretary Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Director of Local Government Mohammad Delwar Hossain and Nangalkot Upazila Parishad Chairman Shamsuddin Kalu were also present at the ceremony.