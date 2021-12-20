Indian radio club tunes in to help Bangladeshi woman reunite with kin

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 09:59 am

She was discovered lying unconscious in Jhargram by six people who brought her to the local municipal hospital

Representational image.
A 55-year-old mentally challenged woman was reunited with her relative in Bangladesh with the help of Ham (Amateur) radio operators of West Bengal Radio Club.

The reunion came about a few days ago through a video call between the unidentified missing woman, now identified as Razia Bibi, and her nephew.

Razia Bibi had been missing for a year and was admitted to Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital, The Indian Express reported   .

She was discovered lying unconscious in Jhargram by six people who brought her to the local municipal hospital. From there she was transferred to Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital.

The reunion transpired as two teachers Sujata Bhattacharya and Nirmalendu Mahato, who worked as Ham radio volunteers, visited the hospital and found three patients there who strayed away from their families.

Later, Sujata informed the matter to Ambarish Nag Biswas, secretary of West Bengal Radio Club.

Ambarish said, "One of them was a Hindi speaking woman, another was from Bangladesh and also a 15-16-year-old boy. They were unidentified as missing persons. Based on her dialect, we understood that Bibi was from Bangladesh."

