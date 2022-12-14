Unesco, Bcra hold dialogue to strengthen community radio in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 11:12 pm

Representational image. PRUNUS R-818 Vintage Wooden Retro FM Radio Speaker. Photo: Collected
Unesco Dhaka Office and Bangladesh Community Radio Association (Bcra) held a regional policy dialogue in Dhaka on Wednesday aiming to strengthen the community radio media in Bangladesh and raise awareness about it.

Susan Vize, officer in charge, Unesco Dhaka office, joined virtually and spoke at the event titled "The Regional Policy Dialogue to Strengthen Community Radio Media in Bangladesh", said a press release.   

Discussants stressed on directly engaging policymakers in the strategic dialogue on taking action to create a supportive environment, especially for small and medium-sized community radio.

Though, as an alternative medium to public and commercial media, there remain some challenges, which hinder the vision of community radio to be achieved and reflect the SDGs as well, they added.

The meeting also discussed the challenges to the sustainability of community radio and the way forwards.

Muhammad Delowar Hossain, deputy secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Nasrullah Md Irfan, additional director general, Bangladesh Betar; Faruq Faisel, regional director, Bangladesh and South Asia, ARTICLE 19;  Faroha Suhrawardy, former regional director, Bangladesh Betar Rajshahi and Community Radio policy Advocate; Amin Al Rasheed, current affairs editor, Nexus TV; Sheikh Adnan Fahad, assistant professor, Journalism and Media Studies Department, Jahangirnagar University joined the discussion and shared their experience.

Senior representatives from 19 community radio stations and distinguished guests from relevant stakeholders participated in the event.

They stressed on raising awareness and ensuring the sustainability of the Community Radio sector.

For over a decade in Bangladesh, community radio has been operating the service and playing an important role in rural development.  

As of 2022, 19 community radio stations are broadcasting in Bangladesh and empowering rural people to identify problems and participate in the decision-making process for positive changes.

Noore Jannat Proma, project officer-Communication and Information, Unesco Dhaka Office, shared her welcome note while Syed Tarikul Islam, general sectary, Bcra, moderated the regional dialogue.

 

