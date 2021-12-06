Get the vintage vibe from a retro-radio

From a retro-addition to your drawing room to listening to music while sipping on your evening tea, the PRUNUS R-818 Vintage Wooden Radio Retro FM Radio Speaker can be a great friend!

"This is the tiniest, cutest little radio with a great big sound, for its size" said one customer's review on Amazon, reflecting how the vintage radio can be an adorable addition to your living room. Be that as it may, you might want to opt for this retro piece just for its functionality alone as it comes with the following features:

Bring the 90s back

The PRUNUS R-818 is crafted with natural walnut wood. Placing the speaker on a side table in your drawing room is bound to impress guests, while taking them back to the 90s. To blend it in with furniture, you can pick the right colour; cherry or brown.

Great with FM channels

In the era of YouTube and Spotify, some of us still love to have a walk down the memory lane with FM channels. Equipped with high-quality DSP chip and built-in antenna, the PRUNUS R-818 speaker receives the FM channel signals accurately, ensuring a crystal-clear sound system.

Connect with your smartphone

When you want to hear your favourite song out loud or watch a movie; you can simply connect the speaker with your smartphone via bluetooth. In just seconds, the retro-radio transforms into an adorable bluetooth speaker.

Carry anywhere, anytime

This vintage speaker comes in a compact design. You can carry it to the kitchen, vibing to your track while cooking, or take it to the study room for a break. The built-in rechargeable battery and carrying strap allows you to take it out even when you are cycling or on a walk.

Warm light

Just when you thought the radio could not be more adorable, it comes with a warm light fitted around the tuning window. This creates a romantic ambience while helping you to tune the stations in the dark at night.

Recommended or not?

While most users were happy to find this cute little friend, some wished the battery life was better. In our opinion, the retro-radio can be a great gift on a medium budget.

Where to find: UBuy BD

Price: TK3,100

