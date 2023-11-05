Radio broadcaster killed in Philippines while on air

World+Biz

AFP
05 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 05:52 pm

Related News

Radio broadcaster killed in Philippines while on air

The broadcaster was in his home-based radio station on the southern island of Mindanao when a gunman shot him in the head

AFP
05 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 05:52 pm
Juan Jumalon. Photo: Facebook
Juan Jumalon. Photo: Facebook

A radio broadcaster was fatally shot inside his studio in the Philippines on Sunday, police said, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.

Juan Jumalon, 57, was in his home-based radio station on the southern island of Mindanao when a gunman shot him in the head, said Captain Deore Ragonio, police chief in Calamba municipality in Misamis Occidental province.

The suspect gained entry to the studio by pretending to want to make an on-air announcement, a police statement said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He escaped and Jumalon was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the statement added.

Jumalon is the fourth journalist to be slain since President Ferdinand Marcos took office in June of 2022, the National Union of Journalists said, condemning "the brazen killing".

The archipelago nation is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and their killers often go unpunished.

Radio broadcasters outside the capital are frequently the target.

The head of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security condemned the "dastardly attack" and called for the formation of a police task force to probe the killing.

"While the motive is yet to be determined, we consider this incident as 'work-related' for the moment," Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez said in a statement.

Gutierrez said the attack was recorded on video, which showed the suspect shooting the broadcaster twice and grabbing his gold necklace before leaving.

Jumalon used the name "DJ Johnny Walker" at his Cebuano-language 94.7 Gold FM Calamba station.

Ragonio said police were investigating a motive for the killing. They were not aware of any previous threats against Jumalon's life.

"He tackles mostly current events and is not known to have criticised anyone in his broadcasts," Ragonio told AFP.

The broadcasts are also aired on the station's Facebook page, which has 2,400 followers.

Radio / Philippines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

4h | Wheels
Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

9h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

9h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

3h | TBS World
Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

21h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

20h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

1d | TBS World