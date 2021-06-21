Indian Congress to celebrate golden jubilee of Liberation War

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 09:40 am

Indian Congress to celebrate golden jubilee of Liberation War

It is intended to be a political antidote to the BJP's strong nationalism platform by reminding the next generation that Indira Gandhi was the one who helped break apart Pakistan.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Photo:Reuters
The Congress, a political party of India, plans to organise district-level programmes from mid-July to start off the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's Liberation War.

The party had scheduled grassroots level meetings in 650 districts starting 1 May to commemorate an occasion regarded to be one of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's best moments, reports The Hindu citing a source.

However, the plan got delayed as the second wave of Covid-19 hit harder.

Former Defence Minister AK Antony, who heads the party committee in charge of the festivities, has reviewed preparations with the group's convenor, Captain (Retd) Praveen Davar, according to the source. If the situation improves by mid-July, the programs will be resumed.

Invitation cards have been sent out with famous photos of then-Pakistani commander Lt Gen AAK Niazi signing the surrender agreement in front of Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora and Indira Gandhi praising the commanders of the armed forces, including Sam Maneckshaw.

Sonia Gandhi, the president of Congress, had been asked by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the 26 March ceremonies in Dhaka commemorating Bangladesh's independence and the birth centennial of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but she declined due to the pandemic.

