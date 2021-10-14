Indian citizen placed on 6-day remand after arrest in Munshiganj
A Munshiganj court on Thursday granted a six-day remand for Indian citizen Upendra Bihar, 45, in a case filed for trying to enter the Padma Bridge construction area illegally in Louhaganj area.
Munshiganj Cognisence Court-6 Senior Judicial Magistrate Arafatul Rakib passed the order around 12:30pm after hearing of a remand prayer.
Police on Wednesday produced Upendra before the court seeking 10-day remand.
Earlier on Tuesday, Upendra was arrested by members of the 99 Composite Brigade of the Bangladesh Army around 3pm and handed over to the Louhajang police.
A trespassing case was filed against him with the Louhajang Police Station on the same day, said Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Administration) Suman Deb.