Indian citizen placed on 6-day remand after arrest in Munshiganj

A Munshiganj court on Thursday granted a six-day remand for Indian citizen Upendra Bihar, 45, in a case filed for trying to enter the Padma Bridge construction area illegally in Louhaganj area.

Munshiganj Cognisence Court-6 Senior Judicial Magistrate Arafatul Rakib passed the order around 12:30pm after hearing of a remand prayer.

Police on Wednesday produced Upendra before the court seeking 10-day remand.

Earlier on Tuesday, Upendra was arrested by members of the 99 Composite Brigade of the Bangladesh Army around 3pm and handed over to the Louhajang police.

A trespassing case was filed against him with the Louhajang Police Station on the same day, said Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Administration) Suman Deb.