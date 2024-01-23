India wants to stand by us in all our developments: State minister for shipping

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 04:21 pm

“They will support the Ministry of Shipping and the government for the development of Bangladesh,” said the state minister also said

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury. File Photo: Collected
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury. File Photo: Collected

India wants to stand by Bangladesh in all of its developments, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said today.

"The history of Bangladesh's relationship with India has been written in blood since the liberation war. They want to stand by us in all our developments," he said, terming the neighbouring country as Bangladesh's "true friend".

"They will support the Ministry of Shipping and the government for the development of Bangladesh," said the state minister during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma today (23 January).

Efforts will be increased to strengthen the connectivity between the two countries. The Matarbari deep sea port and the Payra port are being built. Waterway communication has started between the two countries, Khalid added.

Various Indian businessmen are interested in investing in the economic zone that is being developed around the Payra port.

The state minister and the Indian high commissioner discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

Md Mustafa Kamal, senior secretary of the ministry, was also present at the time.

The High Commissioner of India congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the reelection of her party.

