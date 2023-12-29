India wants to see peaceful election in Bangladesh: MEA

Bangladesh

BSS
29 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 07:05 pm

Related News

India wants to see peaceful election in Bangladesh: MEA

Referring to BNP spokesperson's recent allegation that India is directly "supporting present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led government and influencing the upcoming election", the MEA spokesperson declined to make further comments on it.

BSS
29 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 07:05 pm
India&#039;s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Photo: Collected
India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Photo: Collected

Terming the election in Bangladesh as an internal matter of the country, India today made it clear again that the people of Bangladesh will decide their own future through the polls.

"The election is an internal matter of Bangladesh and we believe it is the people of Bangladesh to decide their own future," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), here.

Responding to a query at the Weekly Media briefing, Bagchi said as a close friend and partner of Bangladesh, India would like to see a peaceful election in Bangladesh and it will continue to support Bangladesh's vision of a stable, peaceful and a progressive nation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Referring to BNP spokesperson's recent allegation that India is directly "supporting present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led government and influencing the upcoming election", the MEA spokesperson declined to make further comments on it saying, "We do not want to comment on the policy of any third country".

Asked about the recent much-talked about "visit" of US Ambassador Peter D Haas to India, Bagchi said he saw media reports on the US Ambassador's visit to India.

"It could be a private visit...but I don't know details about it, so, I don't have anything to share on it right now", he said.

Top News

Bangladesh-India / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

4h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Can Southeast Asia afford to retire its coal plants?

9h | Panorama
Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

8h | Panorama
Whether it be because of dust kicked up by the metro rail’s construction works or smoke produced by unfit vehicles, Karwan Bazar&#039;s highly polluted air is a health hazard to all that pass through the area. PHOTOS: RAJIB DHAR

What Karwan Bazar-Farmgate's 'labour pain' tells us about Dhaka's pollution

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

20h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

21h | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

23h | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

1d | Videos