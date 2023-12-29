India wants to see peaceful election in Bangladesh: MEA

Terming the election in Bangladesh as an internal matter of the country, India today made it clear again that the people of Bangladesh will decide their own future through the polls.

"The election is an internal matter of Bangladesh and we believe it is the people of Bangladesh to decide their own future," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), here.

Responding to a query at the Weekly Media briefing, Bagchi said as a close friend and partner of Bangladesh, India would like to see a peaceful election in Bangladesh and it will continue to support Bangladesh's vision of a stable, peaceful and a progressive nation.

Referring to BNP spokesperson's recent allegation that India is directly "supporting present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led government and influencing the upcoming election", the MEA spokesperson declined to make further comments on it saying, "We do not want to comment on the policy of any third country".

Asked about the recent much-talked about "visit" of US Ambassador Peter D Haas to India, Bagchi said he saw media reports on the US Ambassador's visit to India.

"It could be a private visit...but I don't know details about it, so, I don't have anything to share on it right now", he said.