India for implementing MoU with Bangladesh in disaster management field 

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has written to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen for implementing MoU with Bangladesh in disaster management field.

The letter said, "We must implement the recently concluded MoU in the field of disaster management, resilience and mitigation on a priority basis."

Jaishankar expressed his confidence that these mechanisms will help the two countries to remain better prepared to face such challenges in the future.

"We are glad that Bangladesh has decided to accept our invitation to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," Indian External Affairs Minister added.

He mentioned that Dr. Momen rightly pointed out that the entire world, in particular the South Asian region, is witnessing frequent climate related disasters.

The Indian External Affairs Minister also stated that capacity building, learning from each other's best practices as well as extending support to each other is the need of the hour.

Dr. Jaishankar thanked Dr. Momen for his condolence letter for the people who lost their lives in the recent floods in Maharashtra.

