India gifts ambulance and essential medical supplies to Kumudini Hospital

The ambulance is part of the overall programme for supply of 109 life support ambulances, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to Bangladesh in March this year

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The Indian government has gifted an ambulance and essential medical supplies to Kumudini Hospital in Tangail.

On behalf of the people and Government of India, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami handed over a life support ambulance and stores of essential medical supplies - oxygen cylinders, respiratory support equipment to Kumudini Welfare Trust Managing Director Rajiv Prasad Shaha and Kumudini Hospital Director Dr Pradip Kumar Roy on Thursday, said a press release.

The brand new SML-Brand ambulance is fitted with modern, critical life-saving equipment, and can be used by paramedics and first responders to provide quality emergency care and trauma life support to patients en-route to the hospital for treatment.

The ambulance is part of the overall programme for supply of 109 life support ambulances, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to Bangladesh in March this year.

The gift represents India's unswerving and long-term commitment to its unique and special friendship with the Bangladeshi people, the press release added.

During his visit to Kumudini Complex, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami also paid respects at the Puja Pandal set up within the complex and in the area.

He greeted everyone on Maha Nabami and emphasised that the joyous celebrations of Puja by all communities, and the spirit of service to all of humanity fully reflects the generous and inclusive traditions of the Bangladeshi people, as set out in the ideology of the Liberation War, and for which Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led the Bangladeshi people's struggle for freedom in 1971, the press release further added. 

 

