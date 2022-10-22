Include different professionals to implement Rajuk’s DAP: planners

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

Include different professionals to implement Rajuk’s DAP: planners

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 09:57 pm
Aerial view of Dhaka City.
Aerial view of Dhaka City.

Urban planners on Saturday proposed reforming the board of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to include professionals from all sectors, for proper implementation of the Detailed Area Plan (DAP).  

They made the suggestion on Saturday at a views exchange meeting on "Planned City, Sustainable Development, Enriched Living Standard: Dhaka Perspective," organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), marking World Cities Day 2022.

BIP President Fazle Reza Sumon said Rajuk has to play a more responsible role in implementing the DAP for which it was necessary to restructure its board with different professionals.

In a keynote paper, Planner Tamjidul Islam said a city's liveability is determined by five indicators – sustainability, infrastructure, healthcare, culture, environment and education. But Dhaka is among the bottom 10 cities in the liveability index due to unplanned development.  

He recommended shifting offices to other important divisions, improving waste management through the joint collaboration of Rajuk and city corporation, and keeping representatives from civil society, and citizens in any policy discussion.  

DAP Project Director Planner Ashraful Islam also said the cooperation of professionals from every sector is required for the implementation of the DAP.   

Planner Akter Mahmud said the floor area ratio (FAR) is a scientifically accepted concept which is dependent on the carrying capacity of the city. He suggested paying more attention to public interest issues like environment, climate, and purchasing capacity of the citizens by shifting the focus from the FAR mentioned in the DAP. 

Planner Adil Muhammad Khan said the concept of block-based development does not mean constructing high-rise buildings. He highlighted problems like increase in the grey areas in cities, increase of temperature in urban areas, energy crises and expensive construction with the building of high-rises.    

Top News

DAP / Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk) / Rajuk / Detailed Area Plan (DAP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

10h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

7h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

12h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

3h | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

3h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

7h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning