Include different professionals to implement Rajuk’s DAP: planners

Urban planners on Saturday proposed reforming the board of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to include professionals from all sectors, for proper implementation of the Detailed Area Plan (DAP).

They made the suggestion on Saturday at a views exchange meeting on "Planned City, Sustainable Development, Enriched Living Standard: Dhaka Perspective," organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), marking World Cities Day 2022.

BIP President Fazle Reza Sumon said Rajuk has to play a more responsible role in implementing the DAP for which it was necessary to restructure its board with different professionals.

In a keynote paper, Planner Tamjidul Islam said a city's liveability is determined by five indicators – sustainability, infrastructure, healthcare, culture, environment and education. But Dhaka is among the bottom 10 cities in the liveability index due to unplanned development.

He recommended shifting offices to other important divisions, improving waste management through the joint collaboration of Rajuk and city corporation, and keeping representatives from civil society, and citizens in any policy discussion.

DAP Project Director Planner Ashraful Islam also said the cooperation of professionals from every sector is required for the implementation of the DAP.

Planner Akter Mahmud said the floor area ratio (FAR) is a scientifically accepted concept which is dependent on the carrying capacity of the city. He suggested paying more attention to public interest issues like environment, climate, and purchasing capacity of the citizens by shifting the focus from the FAR mentioned in the DAP.

Planner Adil Muhammad Khan said the concept of block-based development does not mean constructing high-rise buildings. He highlighted problems like increase in the grey areas in cities, increase of temperature in urban areas, energy crises and expensive construction with the building of high-rises.