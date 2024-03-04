Rajuk seals off restaurants during raid at Gawsia Twin Peak in Satmasjid Road

Rajuk conducts raids at Gawsia Twin Peak on Satmasjid Road on 4 March 2024. Photo: TBS

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) is conducting drives at Gawsia Twin Peak building on Satmasjid Road which houses a number of restaurants.

The operation is being conducted under the leadership of Rajuk Executive Magistrate Tanjina Sarwar.

The restaurant on the rooftop of the building has been demolished as it was constructed without following regulations.

A demolisher machine in front of Gawsia Twin Peak building on Satmasjid Road on 4 March 2024. Photo: TBS

Also, the raid is continuing on the other floors of the building where restaurants are being sealed off by the executive magistrate.

Photo: TBS

The move came following recent talks on social media about the fire hazards in this building which came under scrutiny after a fire in a building which housed multiple restaurants in Bailey Road fire on 4 March 2024.