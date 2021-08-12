Import duty on rice slashed to 25%

The revenue authority has slashed the import tariffs on rice from 62.5% to 25%, which will be effective till 30 October.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a gazette notification in this regard today.

In the wake of a price hike last year, the revenue authority reduced the tariffs to 25% to control the price hike by encouraging imports, which ends in April this year.

Since then, the discount was not extended anymore.

On 6 July, the food ministry sent a letter to NBR requesting it to reduce the import duty on the food staple.

According to the new notification, rice importers have to pay 5% Advanced Tax (AT) and 5% Advanced Income Tax (AIT) in addition to a 15% customs duty.

This facility will only be applicable to the imports of boiled and unboiled Atap rice.