Import duty on rice slashed to 25%

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 08:12 pm

Related News

Import duty on rice slashed to 25%

On 6 July, the food ministry sent a letter to NBR requesting it to reduce the import duty

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 08:12 pm
Import duty on rice slashed to 25%

The revenue authority has slashed the import tariffs on rice from 62.5% to 25%, which will be effective till 30 October.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a gazette notification in this regard today. 

In the wake of a price hike last year, the revenue authority reduced the tariffs to 25% to control the price hike by encouraging imports, which ends in April this year.

Since then, the discount was not extended anymore. 

On 6 July, the food ministry sent a letter to NBR requesting it to reduce the import duty on the food staple. 

According to the new notification, rice importers have to pay 5% Advanced Tax (AT) and 5% Advanced Income Tax (AIT) in addition to a 15% customs duty. 

This facility will only be applicable to the imports of boiled and unboiled Atap rice. 

Top News

rice / import duty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

3d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie