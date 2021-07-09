If workers could go upstairs, casualties would have been lower: DIFE IG

"The workers could not move upstairs as there were nets on the fourth floor of the six-storey building," said DIFE inspector general after visiting the spot today

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The casualties in Shezan Juice factory fire would have been lower if the trapped workers could go to the roof of the building during the blaze, said Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE).

"The workers could not move upstairs as there were nets on the fourth floor of the six-storey building," he said after visiting the spot today.

He further said, "We have formed a five-member probe body to look into the matter."

Two more probe bodies have been formed by the fire service and district administration.

At least 52 workers were killed in a massive fire at the Shezan Juice factory in Narayanganj's Bhulta. The fire broke out at the factory, a sister concern of  Sajeeb group, at 5pm on Thursday afternoon trapping more than 50 workers inside the factory building.

The fire which originated on the ground floor spread across six floors of the building through the stairs and due to this reason the workers could not get out using the stairs, said the fire service official.

Three died at different hospitals on Thursday night and 49 bodies were recovered from the fire-ravaged building on Friday.

Narayanganj / factory / fire / Rupganj

