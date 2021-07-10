Rupganj factory fire: Police yet to file a case

The police are yet to file a case regarding the horrific fire accident that claimed 52 lives on Thursday (8 July) at the Shezan Juice factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj.

However, the police sources claimed that the procedure of filing a case is underway at the moment.

Rupganj Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Abir Hossain told The Business Standard a case will be filed soon against those who are responsible for so many deaths.

The fire at the six-storey Shezan Juice factory broke out at 5pm on Thursday, leaving over 50 workers trapped inside.

Four probe committees have been formed to look into the incident by the Narayanganj district administration, and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.