Rupganj factory fire: Police yet to file a case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 10:57 am

Related News

Rupganj factory fire: Police yet to file a case

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 10:57 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The police are yet to file a case regarding the horrific fire accident that claimed 52 lives on Thursday (8 July) at the Shezan Juice factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj.

However, the police sources claimed that the procedure of filing a case is underway at the moment.

Rupganj Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Abir Hossain told The Business Standard a case will be filed soon against those who are responsible for so many deaths.

The fire at the six-storey Shezan Juice factory broke out at 5pm on Thursday, leaving over 50 workers trapped inside.

Four probe committees have been formed to look into the incident by the Narayanganj district administration, and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

 

Top News

Rupganj factory fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

1d | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

1d | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru