MV Abdullah: Sisters reunited with father after pirate hostage ordeal

Yashra Fatima and Unaiza Mehbin, dressed in matching sky-blue outfits and holding flowers, were finally reunited with their father, Captain Atik Ullah Khan, at the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of Chattogram Port on Tuesday (14 May).

Captain Atik Ullah, chief officer of the MV Abdullah ship, had been held hostage by Somali pirates for over a month.

The sisters' excitement grew as the MV Jahan Moni 3, carrying the 23 freed sailors including Captain Atik Ullah, docked at the port. They eagerly waved and called out to their father as he disembarked.

The reunion was filled with tears of joy and relief. Unaiza, the younger sister, ran into her father's arms for a tight hug, followed by Yashra. They showered him with flowers as they embraced.

Captain Atik Ullah returned their affection with equal fervour, the two daughters kissing his cheeks. The heartwarming scene captivated everyone present.

"We couldn't even celebrate Eid properly without our father," Yashra, the eldest daughter, told The Business Standard. "Thinking about him not being here kept me from sleeping. I kept asking my mother when he would return. Today, he's finally home, and we are so happy."

Yashra added, "I came here with my younger sister. We have another sister who is only two, so she couldn't be here today. But now, we can finally go on outings and spend time with our father again."

Captain Atik Ullah spoke of his desire to move forward. "I don't want to dwell on those horrible memories," he said. "I'm focusing on overcoming this trauma. I am eternally grateful to Allah for allowing me to return to my family. Words cannot express the joy I feel. This is the day I've been waiting for."

The afternoon at the NCT yard was filled with overwhelming emotions and joyous reunions for the families of the MV Abdullah sailors. Tears flowed freely as some relatives embraced after a long separation.

The sailors themselves expressed their happiness upon returning to Chattogram port yesterday afternoon. They were welcomed by officials from the Chattogram Port Authority, the mayor's office, KSRM company representatives, and their tearful families.

The MV Abdullah, carrying 55,000 tons of coal from Mozambique to Dubai, was hijacked by Somali pirates on 12 March, along with its 23 crew members. The ship was released only after a ransom was paid to the pirates on 14 April.

This is the second time a Bangladeshi ship has been captured by Somali pirates. In 2010, the same company's MV Jahan Moni, with 26 people on board including the captain's wife, was hijacked and held for 100 days before being rescued and brought back to Bangladesh.