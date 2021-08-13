Human chain formed to protest attacks on minorities 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 08:59 pm

Social organisation Chinta Muktir Andolon (Thought Liberation Movement)  today organised a human chain programme demanding the state's initiative to stop attacks on minorities.

The speakers called for building a non-communal Bangladesh and putting an end to the vandalisation of temples at the hour-long event at Shahbag. 

Speakers at the human chain said communal oppression, torture, killing, forcible occupation are taking place on the minority population.  

No minority in the country should suffer from insecurity and everyone should get their constitutional and civil rights, they opined. 

"Communal attack at Shalla in Sunamganj has not been resolved yet. We demand the government to bring the accused to justice by conducting a fair and impartial investigation into every communal attack," said Poet Bikash Majumder. 

Poets Subrata Das Khokon, Advocates Jamshed Anwar Tapan, FM Shaheen along others were present at the programme.

