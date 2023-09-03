HSBC launches third Business Excellence Awards

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in Bangladesh has launched the third edition of the "HSBC Business Excellence Awards" for eight organisations in different categories promoting the country and contributing to the sustainable growth of the economy.

This year the theme of the awards is: "Bangladesh: Proudly Resilient, Globally Excellent".

The programme aims to celebrate the successful entrepreneurs and organisations for their significant contributions to Bangladesh's growth journey and achievements in their sectors.

Mahbub Ur Rahman, chief executive officer, HSBC Bangladesh said, "HSBC Bangladesh has been supporting businesses and entrepreneurs in their growth journey for the last 27 years.

"We are delighted to be recognising the exceptional businesses who have contributed to Bangladesh's trade growth, fulfilled domestic demand or facilitated development of infrastructure as Bangladesh prepares to thrive in a post-LDC graduation scenario."

Organisations concerned can apply in eight categories till 1 October. The institutions selected through the jury board will be awarded by November.

Mahbub ur Rahman said, not only HSBC customers, it is open to all. No monetary award will be given to the selected institutions but they will be given certificates and crests.

He also said that the achievements of the selected candidates will be shown on our personal website and on our international channels.

The categories of 3rd HSBC Business Excellence Awards are:

1. Export Excellence - Ready Made Garments (RMG) Annual export turnover of $50 Million and above

2. Export Excellence - Supply Chain and Backward Linkage Annual export turnover of $10 Million and above

3. Export Excellence - Nontraditional and Emerging Sectors Annual export turnover (Non-RMG and non-Textiles) of $3 Million and above

4. Best in Import Substitution

Reducing or substituting imports to a value of $10 million and above

5. Leader in Inbound Investment and Infrastructure

Foreign investment in the form of capital, technology solution etc., contributing to fulfilling domestic demand and/or other impactful investments in building infrastructure, improving living standards and unlocking GDP growth

6. Excellence in Sustainability

Organisation with the most impactful contribution to the society/community through implementation of sustainability project

7. Best in Innovation & Technology

Organisation who implemented the most impactful changes via innovation and technology touching and improving lives of people and making positive contribution to the country's economy

8. Special Achievement Award

Individual(s)/Organisation who has made exemplary contribution to country's socio- economic growth, excellence in innovation, job creation and supporting the community

The HSBC Business Excellence Awards is assisted by programme partners: Ministry of Commerce, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and The British High Commission Dhaka.

Adjudication will be done by a Jury Board comprising members from HSBC senior management team, Ministry of Commerce and British High Commission Dhaka. Winners will be selected based on aspects such as, annual contribution to the national exports and economy, diversity, responsibility, sustainable business practices, governance strengths, regulatory compliance etc.

Gerard Haughey, country head of Wholesale Banking, HSBC Bangladesh said, "Through these awards, we recognise the achievements of the country's most successful enterprises and entrepreneurs and recognised their relentless efforts to make Bangladesh's mark in the global arena. We are proud to be playing our role in supporting those who are dynamic, resilient and making a difference to create an even more powerful economy."