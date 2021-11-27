How would I know who launders money? – Finance Minister Kamal tells parliament

27 November, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 04:04 pm

27 November, 2021, 03:25 pm

27 November, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 04:04 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Photo: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Photo: TBS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that he does not know the people who are involved in siphoning money abroad from Bangladesh.

He urged opposition lawmakers to provide a list of the culprits so that concerned offices could probe and take necessary legal action in this regard.

The minister made the remarks after members of the opposition raised the issue while the "Bankers' Book Evidence Bill 2021" got passed at the parliament on Saturday.

He said, "Many, in different times, have informed this parliament that huge amounts of money are being laundered out of the country. 

"I have asked you all [opposition MPs] to provide me with a list."

"I am not involved in money laundering. I believe you [parliament members] aren't as well," he added. 

"So how would I know who launders money if you [opposition MPs] don't give me a list?" he asked.

Earlier in the day, several opposition MPs heavily criticised the government for "widespread corruption" citing money laundering and increased percentage of defaulted loans.
 

