Several injured as supporters of local councillor allegedly attacks Mironzilla Harijan Colony residents

Several residents of Mironzilla Harijan City Colony were injured as supporters of local councillor Md Awal Hossen allegedly launched an attack on the colony today (10 July).

The attack took place while Dhaka South City Corporation Estate Officer Md Muniruzzaman was visiting the colony to rehabilitate 66 residents in new apartments.

"We were talking to lawyers and members of the residents within the colony. Suddenly, I saw a commotion at the gate. The situation was later brought under control by deploying additional police," Moniruzzaman told The Business Standard.

He, however, could not confirm which group initiated the attack.

"The local police station's officer-in-charge has been asked to identify those involved in the attack. Now the situation is normal," the Dhaka South official said.

Meanwhile, Harijan community leader Mahesh Lal claimed the attack was launched by Dhaka South's Ward-33 Councillor Md Awal Hossen's supporters.

""When the magistrate [Moniruzzaman] came to show us to the rooms allotted to us, we opened the main gate out of respect for him. At the time, the local councillor also wanted to enter the colony with his team.

"But we refused to let them in out of fear of an attack. Then the councillor came in with his men and attacked us and vandalised our temple. Many people, including women and children, were injured," said Mahesh.

TBS could not reach councillor Awal over the phone despite several attempts.

Meanwhile, videos of the attack seen by TBS shows two groups throwing stones at each other near the colony.

The attack on the colony comes as the Appellate Division today ordered Dhaka South authorities to comply with a 13 June High Court order that suspended an eviction drive by Dhaka South in the colony for a month.

The Appellate Division order comes as Dhaka South recently sent letters to authorities concerned for a new eviction drive in the Harijan colony on 10 and 11 July. In response, lawyers representing the colony members sought a new ban on the eviction drives.

The court also set 11 July as the new date for hearing on a plea by the Dhaka South challenging the High Court order on eviction drive in the colony.