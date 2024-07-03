Senior leaders among 7 injured in attack on BNP rally in Natore

UNB
03 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 01:57 pm

BNP members in a rally in Natore on 3 July. Photo: UNB
BNP members in a rally in Natore on 3 July. Photo: UNB

At least seven people were injured in an attack on a BNP rally in Natore alleged by ruling supporters today (3 July).

The injured include central BNP leader Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul and district BNP convener Shahidul Islam Bacchu, BNP leaders claimed.

All the injured have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, with doctors reporting Bacchu's condition as critical.

According to Dewan Shahin, joint convener of the district BNP, the attack occurred in front of the party's office in Alaipur.

Following the central program, the BNP organized a rally in the morning. While en route to the rally, Shahidul Islam Bacchu and two others were attacked with sharp weapons, leaving them severely injured.

Subsequently, ruling party supporters launched an assault on the rally, injuring Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul and three others, he said.

The police intervened, chasing away the attackers and bringing the situation under control.

BNP leaders have demanded justice for the attack, but there has been no official statement from the police regarding the incident.

