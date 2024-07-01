Foreign secretary and envoys of India, US, Japan, Italy pay tribute to victims of Holey Artisan attack on 8th anniversary

UNB
01 July, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 01:31 pm

Eight years have passed since the terrorist attack on Holy Artisan Bakery. Officials of various embassies assigned to Bangladesh paid tribute to the victims of the attack in front of the building of Plot No. 79 of Gulshan Road on 1 July 2024. Photos TBS
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and envoys of India, the United States, Japan and Italy paid tribute to the victims of 1 July 2016 terror attack at Holey Artisan Bakery.

The 8th anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack, the deadliest terror incident in the country's history that saw 22 people killed, is being commemorated today.

Diplomats including Ambassador of Italy Antonio Alessandro, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori paid tribute to the victims of Holey Artisan attack through the deposition of floral wreaths this morning.

They also paid tribute to the victims of the attack at Diplomatic Police Headquarters. Tribute was paid by the DMP Commissioner too.

Photo: TBS
Director General for Italian Citizens abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Vignali, representing the Italian government, attended the ceremony.

The international community commends Bangladesh's efforts to bring those responsible to justice and recommitted to their strong partnership to prevent future attacks.

8 yrs of Holey Artisan Attack: Militants' online presence still cause of concern

Representatives of the families of the victims and victims' friends from the expatriate community in Dhaka were also present.

The majority of the victims were foreigners residing in or visiting the capital's diplomatic quarter in Gulshan-Baridhara.

Photo: TBS
The threats of violent extremism in Bangladesh has "subsided significantly" since the Holey Artisan bakery attack in 2016 due to the "whole of society" approach of the government to prevent violent extremism (PVE).

The ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh praised Bangladesh's accomplishments in particular the community based approach to PVE.

In an event last month, he said that Bangladesh drew lessons from the Holey Artisan Bakery attack and aptly translated them into action.

