'Give your dad anti-corruption vaccine': TIB's new campaign draws chuckles on social media

The artwork the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) posted on its Facebook page
The artwork the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) posted on its Facebook page

The artwork looks like the logo we see on vaccine campaigns for children, yet it is different. 

Instead of a child in the centre, there on all fours is a grown man. 

Instead of the text "Give your child vaccine," it reads, "Give your dad vaccine." 

A syringe depicting a vaccine syringe, a fatter one, as a matter of fact, tries poking into the circle. 

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) uploaded this work of art to their Facebook page this morning (9 July). 

The photo description says the work was part of the TIB Anti-Corruption Cartoon Competition 2023. 

Shadat Mahbub, a student at the Department of Economics of Jahangirnagar University, drew it. 

The artwork, which comes against the backdrop of various black money-related incidents being exposed, has drawn laughter and applause from netizens. 

"Also need to give a vaccine for shame," wrote one of the users in the comment of the TIB post.

"Give vaccines to your entire family," wrote another user. 

The anti-graft drive in the country sparked to life soon after Eid.

It began when Matiur Rahman, a former revenue officer, came into the limelight when his son Ifat Rahman decided to buy a goat worth Tk15 lakh before the Eid-ul-Adha this year. 

One thing led to another, and Matiur vanished, with many claiming he fled to India after shaving his head using the Akhaura landport. 

This also brings us to the famous food vlogger Rafsan, who gifted his parents an Audi, prompting an investigation by netizens who later found out his family has a Tk2.5 crore unpaid loan from a bank. 

Way before both of the two cases above surfaced, former police IGP Benazir Ahmed had come into discussion. 

