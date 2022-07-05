Henolux group MD, wife arrested for abetting Kushtia trader's suicide

Photo: Collected
Henolux Managing Director Nurul Amin and his wife Fatema Amin have been arrested for abetting the suicide of Kushtia trader Gazi Anis.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Senior Assistant Director (Legal and Media wing) ASP Imran Khan said the duo were arrested from Uttara Tuesday (5 July). 

Earlier in the day, Gazi Nazrul Islam, brother of Gazi Anis,  filed a case against Amin and Fatema with Shahbagh Police Station. 

Anis attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at the National Press Club premises on Monday and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. 

Gazi Anis is the former president of the Kushtia district unit Chhatra League. He was undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS ) following his suicide attempt. 

"Anis breathed his at 6:15am on Tuesday. Around 90% of his body was burnt," said SHNIBPS Chief Coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

According to sources, a company named Henolux Group owed Anis over Tk1 crore. 

He came to the Press Club to hold a press conference to address the matter on Monday.  Later, he set himself on fire at the badminton playground of the Press Club around 5pm.

According to case dockets, Dr Nurul Amin, managing director of Henolux and his wife Fatema Amin assured Anisur Rahman of hefty profit and took Tk1 crore to invest in the company and later Tk26 lakh more for the same purpose in 2018. 

