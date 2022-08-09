Helicopter crash in Nawabganj: Pilot succumbs to death

Bangladesh

UNB
09 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 05:22 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A pilot of a training helicopter of the Bangladesh Army, who has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore after being injured in a helicopter crash on 27 July in Nawabganj upazila of Keraniganj, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Air Wing Director of RAB Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Ismail Hossain, 45.

Two pilots were injured as a training helicopter of the Bangladesh Army made crash landing on a waterbody in Nawabganj Upazila of Dhaka district on 27 July.

The pilots – Lt Col Ismail and Major Shams were shifted to Dhaka Combined Military Hospital by a helicopter, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Col Ismail was airlifted to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on 5 August as he got severe injury in his backbone.

On 6 August, a successful surgery was conducted at the hospital but his physical condition started to deteriorate.

Later, he breathed his last on Tuesday at the hospital.

Col Ismail is survived by his parents, wife and two sons.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Chief of Army Staff, Senior Secretary of Security Division under Home Ministry, IGP, RAB DG and high officials concerned of RAB and Army expressed deep shock at the demise of Col Ismail and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

