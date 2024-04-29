Heatwave threatens livestock fertility, productivity: Expert

Ali Akbar, who is a former vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University, said climate-induced floods affect livestock economically, leading to a high loss.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Heatwaves have a huge impact on livestock, reducing their fertility by hampering the development of the foetus, Md Ali Akbar, former professor of animal nutrition at Bangladesh Agricultural University, has said.

The food intake of livestock reduces during heatwaves, causing metabolic disorders and impacts milk production, he said at a training workshop on the National Livestock Advisory System for Core Operational Group of the Department of Livestock.

Ali Akbar, who is a former vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University, said climate-induced floods affect livestock economically, leading to a high loss. 

Citing a 2016 report by the United Nations, the former professor said Bangladesh's loss in the livestock sector will reach "2% of GDP by 2050".

He mentioned that about 10%-32% areas in Bangladesh are prone to moderate to very high natural hazards. Hailstorm damages more livestock in the north and north-western regions, covering about 23.8% area. 

The workshop, held at a hotel in Dhaka today (29 April), discussed the effects of heatwaves on cattle along with other impacts of climate change. The event was hosted by CARE South Asia. 

Through the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (RIMES) under CARE Project, around 41,700 voice messages on weather forecasts have been sent to the farmers, as mentioned at the event.  Of them, 90% of the farmers acted upon the advisory.

Md Rezaul Huq, director general of the Department of Livestock Services, said the livestock sector has been playing a vital role in providing adequate employment, women's empowerment, achieving economic prosperity and providing safe animal protein. 

Considering its importance, the prime minister has taken initiatives to encourage relevant stakeholders in the livestock sector, he added.

This workshop aimed at equipping 20 dedicated livestock officials, including 10 core members and their alternates, with the necessary knowledge and skills to interpret weather and climate information for providing advisories and adaptation guidance to livestock farmers.

