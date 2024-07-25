FAO urges immediate action as new variants of avian influenza threaten Asia, the Pacific

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is calling for urgent regional efforts to combat a rise in avian influenza cases across the Asia-Pacific region.

The appeal follows a consultation of regional experts in Bangkok, supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Recent developments are alarming. After a prolonged period of minimal human infection, 13 new human cases have been reported in Cambodia, with additional cases in China and Vietnam since late 2023. The situation is further complicated by the emergence of a new variant of avian influenza, presenting new challenges for scientists, public health authorities, clinicians and communities alike, reads a press release.

Globally, the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 virus has spread more widely geographically than ever before, reaching as far as South America and Antarctica. It has also begun infecting new wild and domestic animals, including scavenger species, marine mammals, carnivorous domestic pets, mammals farmed for fur and recently, farmed ruminants such as dairy cattle.

While the Greater Mekong Subregion, Indonesia and the Philippines are facing heightened scrutiny due to their diverse ecological landscapes and limited biosecurity measures, other regions also remain at risk. Notably, Thailand and Myanmar have not reported outbreaks in years. India, Nepal and Bangladesh are currently battling avian influenza outbreaks.

"The recent surge in avian influenza outbreaks is deeply concerning," stated Kachen Wongsathapornchai, Regional Manager of FAO Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD). "Since late 2023, we have observed a rise in human cases and the virus spreading to new animal species. The emergence of novel A/H5N1 strains, which are more easily transmissible, increases the pandemic threat. Immediate, coordinated preventive measures are essential."

Critical actions for member nations

FAO emphasises the urgency of a unified response. Member Nations must work together to implement comprehensive surveillance systems, including full genome sequencing, to track the novel virus's spread and evolution. Building capacity for rapid diagnostics and bioinformatics is crucial for analyzing virus data. Enhanced cross-sectoral data sharing is vital for a holistic approach to disease management.

Governments, international organisations and the private sector must collaborate and share information transparently and in a timely manner to devise effective containment strategies. Strengthening biosafety and biosecurity measures in the poultry industry is imperative, including vaccination strategies and promoting good farming practices. Creating awareness in health providers and the public is essential to reducing the risk of transmission from sick or dead poultry to humans and ensuring that people with symptoms receive timely treatment.

With USAID's dedication and support to building and strengthening resilient health systems and communities, FAO is working with 13 Member Nations and partners in Asia and the Pacific to strengthen animal health and One Health capacities, aiming to enhance prevention, detection and response to health threats at the human-animal-environmental interface.