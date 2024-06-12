FAO celebrates World Food Safety Day with roundtable discussion and youth engagement program

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) officially celebrated the World Food Safety Day in Bangladesh by organising a roundtable discussion and youth engagement program today in Dhaka.

Representatives from various government bodies including Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Department of Agriculture Extension, Department of Agricultural Marketing, Department of Fisheries, Director General of Health Services, as well as private companies, donors, partners and universities participated in the workshop. Dia Sanou, Deputy FAO Representative (a.i.) in Bangladesh, Nur Khondaker, Assistant FAO Representative (Programme) and Sonia Mehzabeen, UNV Programme Coordinator in Bangladesh participated in the event.

Dia Sanou, Deputy FAO Representative in Bangladesh, FAO said, "The hazards of unsafe food can be prevented by proper handling of food, better hygiene practices, and better storage. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations provides guidance on developing and implementing proper and effective standards and build national capacity for food quality control to ensure food is safe to eat. We need to work together to ensure food safety and security for the people of Bangladesh."

Sonia Mehzabeen, UNV Programme Coordinator in Bangladesh, said "Food safety is a concern that touches every one of us, regardless of age or background. However, it is the youth, with their innovative spirit, boundless energy, and passion for a better world, who hold immense potential in driving significant advancements in this critical domain."

7th June, World Food Safety Day is celebrated to raise awareness and draw attention of the importance of food safety and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, export of agrifood commodities, tourism and sustainable development. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) jointly facilitate the observance of the annual commemoration of the World Food Safety Day, in collaboration with Member States and other relevant organisations.

This year's theme "Food safety: prepare for the unexpected" draws attention to food safety incidents. It underlines the importance of being prepared for food safety incidents, no matter how mild or severe they can be. It also calls upon individual and collective reflection on what can be done to ensure everyone has access to safe food, even when life becomes unpredictable.

Discussions on food safety challenges

The event started with a roundtable discussion about the main food safety challenges in Bangladesh. The session created an opportunity to discuss necessary policy and capacity development steps to improve food safety together with experts, trainers and resource persons who are involved in the food safety and pesticides management in Bangladesh. The event delved into the implication of pesticides used on food safety, challenges to human health and the environment, and solutions to be found in alternatives to pesticides.

After the roundtable discussion, the event then proceeded for a youth engagement session on young people's roles in ensuring food safety and security in Bangladesh. Youth's involvement in the agricultural sector is crucial in ensuring a food-secure future for themselves and for future generations due to rising global population and decreasing agricultural productivity.

Celebrating the creativity of youth

As part of the event, winners of the FAO's Interuniversity Film and Photography Competition were also recognized and awarded. Participants from numerous universities submitted short films, animations, and photo stories centred around FAO's Four Betters – Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment, and Better Life. The finalists included students from the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh , Daffodil International University , Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, and Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University.

Md Nafis Fuad Auyon and Laiba Jannat from Daffodil International University were crowned champions for their short, animated film titled "Bilin."

FAO's contribution to food safety and security in Bangladesh

FAO has various interventions targeting food safety and security and working with the Government of Bangladesh through many projects. The Smallholder Agricultural Competitiveness Project (SACP) works towards improving market linkage and off-farm diversification, especially for women and youth, which involves capacity building on for post-harvest handling, primary processing, storage and food safety. The Pesticide Risk Reduction in Bangladesh project aims to eliminate Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) pesticide stockpiles in Bangladesh, reduce risks from illegal use of pesticides, and increase food security by implementing safe alternatives for food preservation as well as agricultural practices.

These initiatives would pave the way for a healthier Bangladesh where responsible and sustainable agriculture practices would safeguard public health and the environment, while contributing to economic transformation.

For more information, please contact Berna Cetin, International Communication Specialist: [email protected]