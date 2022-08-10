Salt substitutes may reduce early death from cardiovascular: Study

Health

BSS/Xinhua
10 August, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 12:07 pm

Related News

Salt substitutes may reduce early death from cardiovascular: Study

BSS/Xinhua
10 August, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 12:07 pm
Photo :CNN
Photo :CNN

Eating salt substitutes could lower the risks of early death from cardiovascular diseases, according to a new study by an international research team including Australian and Chinese experts.

Bruce Neal, executive director of the George Institute for Global Health and Professor of Medicine at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), told Xinhua on Wednesday that the use of salt substitutes, which contain potassium chloride instead of sodium chloride, has the potential to "save millions of lives worldwide every year."

"High blood pressure is a major risk for an early death and a diet high in sodium and low in potassium is known to drive up blood pressure," he said.

The report, published in the journal Heart and revealed on Wednesday, found that salt substitutes lowered the risks of early death from cardiovascular diseases by 13 percent, and the risks of heart attacks or strokes by 11 percent.

The research team, which includes scientists from the Harbin Medical University in China, conducted a major study published last year involving about 20,000 people in rural China, where half the people used salt substitutes in their diets while the others continued with regular salt. 

Neal said that the study, the largest ever of its kind, clearly showed the health benefits, but the researchers were not sure if similar results would apply to other parts of the world.

To answer that question, the team then trawled through data taken from more than 20 smaller international studies looking into the connection between salt substitutes and reduced early deaths.

The pooled data confirmed that the potassium salt lowered blood pressure irrespective of people's ages, weight, gender or ethnicities. "I'm really excited about these findings," Neal told Xinhua. "It's something I have been working on for 20 years and I think, finally, the time might be right to get the message across."

"It's true that potassium salt is slightly more expensive than sodium salt but, in the overall cost of making a product, that difference is tiny but the health results are huge."

"We've seen in recent decades how salt production can be changed for public health reasons. Iodized salt, for example, was introduced to prevent diseases of the thyroid gland. So, a similar move could be made to take sodium out and put potassium in," said Neal.

Top News / World+Biz

Salt / cardiovascular diseases

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

1h | Videos
Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

2h | Videos
Apple device control may go to someone else if not updated

Apple device control may go to someone else if not updated

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import