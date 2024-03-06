Excessive salt intake causes heart disease, high blood pressure: experts

BSS
06 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 09:23 pm

Excessive salt intake causes heart disease, high blood pressure: experts

They suggested avoiding salt intake as consumption of salt with food directly causes heart diseases, hypertension and other chronic diseases

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Excessive consumption of salt is responsible for causing non-communicable diseases particularly cardiovascular, high blood pressure and stroke, heath experts said today (6 March).

They suggested avoiding salt intake as consumption of salt with food directly causes heart diseases, hypertension and other chronic diseases. 

The health experts made the suggestion at a workshop titled "Engaging stakeholders in improving cardiovascular in Bangladesh through sodium Reduction." 

Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme (NCDCP), National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh and Resolve To Save Lives (RTSL) organized the workshop in a city hotel. 
 
RTSL President and its Chief Executive Dr Tom Frieden made the presentation highlighting global scenario of cardiovascular health.

In his presentation, Tom Frieden said nearly 20 people are killed every year due to consumption of sodium and poor countries witnessed four of five deaths linked to salt intake. 

Frieden said risk of heart diseases and high blood pressure has lowered significantly and it will prevent deaths caused by non-communicable diseases.

Prof Dr Sohel Reza Chowdhury of National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute said normally people in Bangladesh are consuming 9 grams salt daily, which is almost double salt intake as the World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested 5 grams for salt intake. 

He also said package foods in the country are found with excessive ratio of salt, which are blamed for non-communicable diseases. 

Prof Dr Robet Amin of Directorate General of Heath Services said the government is working for 30 percent reduction of salt intake to prevent the alarming rise of heart diseases and other non-communicable diseases. 

Salt / Heart Disease / Bangladesh

