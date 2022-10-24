A ray of hope for 22-month old Raihan

Health

Tawsia Tajmim
24 October, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 12:23 am

Related News

A ray of hope for 22-month old Raihan

From Raihan’s diagnosis to enrolling his name in the global project, his physician Dr Jobaida Parvin played a vital role

Tawsia Tajmim
24 October, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 12:23 am
A ray of hope for 22-month old Raihan

Twenty-two month old Raihan, diagnosed with a rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), has been unable to walk unlike other children his age, but doctors are now hopeful that a gene therapy – the first of its kind in the country – can change his circumstances.

The treatment for SMA, which is a neurodegenerative disease, is very expensive – costing Tk22 crore. But Raihan will get the medicine free of cost under a global project thanks to the efforts of his doctors at the National Institute of Neurosciences Hospital and a few strokes of luck.

Raihan's gene replacement therapy will begin at Neurosciences hospital at 12 noon today.

Spinal muscular atrophy is a rare and complex congenital disorder of the nervous system, which is caused by genetic factors.

Doctors say children with the condition cannot sit or stand although their neck is not stiff. Due to weaker muscles their movement is limited and they suffer from frequent shortness of breath. The muscles responsible for breathing gradually weaken, resulting in death.

The Neurosciences hospital gets some 30 patients with SMA every year while Shishu Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Dhaka Medical College Hospital also treat children with the condition.

Unlike most SMA patients, Raihan was lucky enough to be selected in a global project lottery, under which multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis provides their gene therapy medication Onasemnogene Abeparvovec to two children from around the world every month for free as part of their CSR campaign.

Doctors hope that Raihan, a Manikganj child, will be able to lead a healthy life after the therapy. Rayhan's father is a Saudi expatriate and his mother a homemaker. 

From Raihan's diagnosis to enrolling his name in the global project, his physician Dr Jobaida Parvin, junior consultant, Paediatric Neurology of Neurosciences hospital hospital, worked to bring the medicine to the country after the lottery.

"Raihan came to the neuroscience hospital when he was seven-eight months old. We initially suspected spinal muscular atrophy, but we do not have the scope of genetic molecular study in our country to confirm the disease," Dr Jobaida told The Business Standard.

"We usually do the Nerve Conduction Velocity test in such patients. After doing that, we saw that his nerves were being damaged and recommended his patients to do a test from India if they can afford it to confirm the diagnosis," she added.

Raihan's family had the test done from India and the doctors confirmed that he was indeed suffering from SMA.

"It was around the same time we learned that a global lottery could provide medicine for this disease. Since 2021, I have been working on sending documents and other procedures to participate in the lottery. We enrolled Raihan's name in April this year and his name came up in the lottery on 14 September," said Dr Jobaida, adding that the medicine came to the country on Sunday.

With the help of Norvatis (Bangladesh) Limited, arrangements have been made to provide this valuable medicine to Raihan.

Dr Jobaida said that the gene replacement therapy medicine will be administered through injection, following which Raihan will be kept under observation for 15 days.  

Raihan is being treated by a 10-member physician team, including paediatric neurology specialists, ICU specialists, nurses and pharmacists.

"All doctors, including the director of our institute, the head of the paediatric neurology department, have been very helpful for Raihan's treatment and the National Board of Revenue waived Tk1 crore tax on the medicine with a short notice," Dr Jobaida said.

"We have very little time as Raihan will be two years old in two months. Since this medicine is not given to children older than two, Raihan can be called lucky. Everything has gone well so far and we are hopeful that Raihan will recover," added Raihan's physician.

Top News

neurological complications

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

12h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

13h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

14h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

4h | Videos
13 districts likely to suffer more due to cyclone Sitrang

13 districts likely to suffer more due to cyclone Sitrang

6h | Videos
Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

7h | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning