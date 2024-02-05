Lack of coordination, monitoring blamed for uncontrolled dengue

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 09:15 pm

Dr Kabirul Basar, an entomologist from Jahangirnagar University, said at present, 99% of Dhaka's mosquito population consists of Culex mosquitoes. It's the 1% of Aedes mosquitoes that pose a public health threat.

File Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
File Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Public health experts have raised concerns about the lack of coordination between Dhaka North City Corporation and other agencies in tackling the persistent dengue problem. 

Despite ongoing efforts, experts say the absence of a united action is hindering effective mosquito control and disease prevention.

The concerns were voiced at a roundtable titled "Dhaka North's preparations and actions to combat dengue" held at the city corporation's conference hall on Monday (5 February). 

Dr Kabirul Basar, an entomologist from Jahangirnagar University, emphasised the need for specific target control measures for different mosquito species.

He said at present, 99% of Dhaka's mosquito population consists of Culex mosquitoes, it's the 1% of Aedes mosquitoes that pose a public health threat.

"Controlling Culex and Aedes mosquitoes separately is crucial," he said, stressing the importance of regular surveillance to track mosquito populations and evaluate the effectiveness of control measures. 

Lauding Dhaka North's year-round efforts Prime Minister's personal physician, Dr ABM Abdullah, emphasised the need for better coordination with other agencies like Dhaka South City Corporation, Cantonment Board, and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk). 

Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of Disease Control at DGHS, suggested involving university students in dengue control activities. This effort, he believes, would provide them with valuable field experience while addressing the shortage of entomologists. 

He also emphasised on involving ward councilors in mobilising public participation and conducting necessary surveys.

By addressing the coordination gap, and involving various stakeholders, Dhaka North can create a model for effective dengue control that can be replicated nationwide, the experts said. 

The city corporation, they say, has the potential to set a precedent for a more collaborative and sustainable approach to combating the persistent public health challenge.

Dhaka North identifies 6 challenges in dengue control

Dhaka North acknowledged six major challenges hampering their fight against Aedes mosquitoes.

Brigadier General Imrul Kayes Chowdhury, chief health officer of Dhaka North, said unplanned urban growth creates mosquito breeding grounds, people need more awareness about preventing mosquito breeding, neglected rooftop gardens and water-filled basements attract mosquitoes, and limited data on dengue cases hinders targeted control efforts.

Acknowledging challenges, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam emphasised accountability and self-criticism as key to improvement. He acknowledged weaknesses in monitoring and evaluation, promising the formation of an evaluation committee soon. 

Dhaka North will take year-round measures for mosquito control including the formation of a 3-tier monitoring and evaluation committee, a week-long mosquito control drive every month (from April to Nov), and dengue awareness campaigns, training, and research. 

The mayor urged city dwellers to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean and reiterated the corporation's firm commitment to fighting dengue.

