Illnesses rise as people bake in heatwave

Health

Tawsia Tajmim
17 April, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Illnesses rise as people bake in heatwave

Doctors are advising people not to go out unless necessary and to drink more water to avoid dehydration

Tawsia Tajmim
17 April, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 10:24 pm
Illnesses rise as people bake in heatwave

Hospitals across the country are taking in an increasing number of patients suffering from illnesses induced by the ongoing scorcher sweeping the country for two consecutive weeks.

Doctors are advising people not to go out unless necessary and to drink more fluid to avoid dehydration.

Mahinur Begum, a 42-year-old woman, died in Narayanganj on Monday after suddenly falling ill and beginning to vomit. At one point, she became unconscious and was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

The doctor on duty suspects that Mahinur died of heatstroke.

Dr ABM Abdullah, the Prime Minister's personal physician, told The Business Standard that those who work in the sun for a long time are most vulnerable to heatstroke. 

"Heatstroke occurs when the body temperature exceeds 105 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, there is no sweating, but people feel headache, restlessness, tightness of the chest, fatigue and lethargy," he said.

Many become unconscious, which can lead to death if not treated immediately, Dr Abdullah said.

Those working outside must use umbrellas, and sit in the shade for 10-15 minutes after one or two hours between work, he advised.  

"Those who are fasting should drink water (better if mixed with salt) repeatedly after Iftar to avoid dehydration," the doctor said, suggesting that all wear loose clothes in this heat.

Increase in diarrhoea, typhoid, jaundice and pneumonia 

ABM Mahfuz Hassan Al Mamun, a medical epidemiologist at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, told TBS that his hospital is seeing an average of 1,000-1,200 patients being admitted every day. 

"More patients are coming to the hospital with diarrhoea, abdominal pain and vomiting," he said. 

The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr'b), has been admitting over 500 diarrhoea patients daily for a week. 

Around 60% of hospitalised patients are older people and those who work outdoors.

Hospitals outside Dhaka are struggling with the increasing number of heat-related illnesses. 

Meherpur General Hospital, with only 20 beds for diarrhoea patients, is admitting 80 patients daily. 

Dr Asadur Rahman Malik, a paediatrician at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said the hospital has been treating an increasing number of patients suffering from headaches, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Patients are being advised to drink more liquid, especially from juicy fruits, and to bathe more than once.

Dr Khalilur Rahman, head of the medicine department of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, told TBS that his hospital has been admitting twice as many patients than usual in recent days. "Many of them are suffering from pneumonia and diarrhoea due to the heat." 

Besides, many with headaches and nausea are getting outdoor treatment, he added.

Top News

Heatwave / illness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

11h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

13h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

14h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

7h | TBS Today
Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

10h | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

12h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

13h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan