Illnesses rise as people bake in heatwave

Hospitals across the country are taking in an increasing number of patients suffering from illnesses induced by the ongoing scorcher sweeping the country for two consecutive weeks.

Doctors are advising people not to go out unless necessary and to drink more fluid to avoid dehydration.

Mahinur Begum, a 42-year-old woman, died in Narayanganj on Monday after suddenly falling ill and beginning to vomit. At one point, she became unconscious and was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The doctor on duty suspects that Mahinur died of heatstroke.

Dr ABM Abdullah, the Prime Minister's personal physician, told The Business Standard that those who work in the sun for a long time are most vulnerable to heatstroke.

"Heatstroke occurs when the body temperature exceeds 105 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, there is no sweating, but people feel headache, restlessness, tightness of the chest, fatigue and lethargy," he said.

Many become unconscious, which can lead to death if not treated immediately, Dr Abdullah said.

Those working outside must use umbrellas, and sit in the shade for 10-15 minutes after one or two hours between work, he advised.

"Those who are fasting should drink water (better if mixed with salt) repeatedly after Iftar to avoid dehydration," the doctor said, suggesting that all wear loose clothes in this heat.

Increase in diarrhoea, typhoid, jaundice and pneumonia

ABM Mahfuz Hassan Al Mamun, a medical epidemiologist at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, told TBS that his hospital is seeing an average of 1,000-1,200 patients being admitted every day.

"More patients are coming to the hospital with diarrhoea, abdominal pain and vomiting," he said.

The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr'b), has been admitting over 500 diarrhoea patients daily for a week.

Around 60% of hospitalised patients are older people and those who work outdoors.

Hospitals outside Dhaka are struggling with the increasing number of heat-related illnesses.

Meherpur General Hospital, with only 20 beds for diarrhoea patients, is admitting 80 patients daily.

Dr Asadur Rahman Malik, a paediatrician at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, said the hospital has been treating an increasing number of patients suffering from headaches, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Patients are being advised to drink more liquid, especially from juicy fruits, and to bathe more than once.

Dr Khalilur Rahman, head of the medicine department of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, told TBS that his hospital has been admitting twice as many patients than usual in recent days. "Many of them are suffering from pneumonia and diarrhoea due to the heat."

Besides, many with headaches and nausea are getting outdoor treatment, he added.