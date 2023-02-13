Govt to provide Tk50,000 worth of free health care to 15 lakh families: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said the government will provide free health care services worth Tk50,000 to some 15 lakh poor families in six districts.

"We have expanded the 'health security programme' to six districts instead of one district. As a result, 15 lakh families will get free health services worth Tk50,000," he said at a programme at the ministry.

The services will be available in Manikganj, Barishal, Barguna, Laxmipur, Kurigram and Dhaka North and South City Corporations, he said.

The government has a plan to extend the services to all districts in phases, he added.

The health services will be provided targeting poor families and 15,000-20,000 families from one upazila have been enrolled under the programme, said the minister.

"We are giving priority to primary health services. Already, a booklet has been prepared and being distributed in all schools. The booklet contains guidelines on the food students should eat to remain healthy and fit," said Maleque.

Replying to a question about fourth doses of Covid-19, the minister said no expired vaccines are being used and so there is no need to panic.

He also asked all not to be misled by any rumour regarding the issue.

On the Nipah virus, he said the virus is now under control as no new patient has been detected now.