Gastric drug overdose causes 45% coeliac ulcers: BSMMU VC 

Health

TBS Report 
22 May, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 02:49 pm

Proton-pump inhibitors or PPIs are drugs whose main function is to reduce the secretion of acid from the parietal cells of the stomach

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed has said 45% of gastric ulcers are caused by an overdose of proton-pump inhibitor (PPI) or gastric medicine.

"Our bodies face calcium, magnesium, vitamin B-12 and iron deficiencies because of PPI," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on "Overuse of PPI: A review of emerging concerns" at the BSMMU A Block Auditorium Sunday (22 May).

Proton-pump inhibitors or PPIs are drugs whose main function is to reduce the secretion of acid from the parietal cells of the stomach.

The BSMMU VC further said people of Bangladesh are in a situation where more will die than Covid-19 due to excessive use of antibiotics in the country by 2050.

Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed also called for adherence to hygiene rules similar to the time of the pandemic. He also urged all to be careful about Monkeypox.

BSMMU Gastroenterology Prof Dr Rajibul Alam, who presented the keynote address at the seminar, said that most of the gastric medicines are being sold without a prescription.

"If the patient really needs them, such medicines must be prescribed. But its unnecessary excess use should be reduced," he added. 

The expert demanded that policies be formulated to reduce the use of excess gastric drugs

